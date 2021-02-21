India records uptick in new COVID-19 cases as five states witness resurgence of coronavirus

New Delhi: India's daily COVID-19 cases witnessed a spike for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases while nearly 90 people succumbed to the infection, according to Union Health Ministry data update on Sunday (February 21, 2021).

In the past few days, there has been an uptick of coronavirus cases mostly from five states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. These states are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases, the Centre said on Saturday (February 20) adding that the rise in infections comes after cases had begun to dip during November and December.

On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed over 1305 buildings in Mumbai, after 2749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city. "A total of 1305 buildings were sealed in Mumbai after 2749 COVID-19 cases were reported. 71,838 households reside in these sealed buildings," BMC said in a statement.

Earlier, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had warned that the state government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Covid-19 cases are rising fast in Mumbai and it has become a matter of concern for the civic body and the state government. An increase in the number of suburban services and resumption of all other activities could be a reason for the surge in cases," the Mumbai mayor had stated.

Centre laid the importance of adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behavior to break the chain of transmission of the virus.