हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India reports 11,850 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, active caseload drops to lowest in 274 days

India also registered 555 coronavirus-related deaths and 12,403 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India reports 11,850 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, active caseload drops to lowest in 274 days
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: With 11,850 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload has now dropped to its lowest in 274 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday (November 13, 2021) morning. 

The count of active cases in the country has now declined to 1,36,308.

India also registered 555 coronavirus-related deaths and 12,403 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far, 4,63,245 have died of the virus across the country while 3,38,26,483 have recuperated.

Earlier on Friday, the country had recorded a single-day rise of 12,516 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 111-crore landmark milestone after over 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 indiaCoronavirus India
Next
Story

Delhi, Noida and rest of NCR breathe poisonous air - check world's top 10 polluted cities

Must Watch

PT16M43S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Ruckus in many cities of Maharashtra over Tripura violence