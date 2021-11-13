India reports 11,850 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, active caseload drops to lowest in 274 days

New Delhi: With 11,850 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload has now dropped to its lowest in 274 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday (November 13, 2021) morning.

The count of active cases in the country has now declined to 1,36,308.

India also registered 555 coronavirus-related deaths and 12,403 recoveries in the last 24 hours. So far, 4,63,245 have died of the virus across the country while 3,38,26,483 have recuperated.

Earlier on Friday, the country had recorded a single-day rise of 12,516 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 111-crore landmark milestone after over 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

