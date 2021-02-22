India reports 14,199 new COVID-19 cases with 83 deaths in last 24 hours, US still the worst-hit nation

New Delhi: The country witnessed as many as 14,199 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 83 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data on Monday (February 22). With new coronavirus cases, the COIVD-19 tally in the country has now reached 1,10,05,850 including 1,50,055 active cases and 1,06,99,410 discharged so far.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,56,385 with the loss of 83 lives across the country, which has been witnessing a rise in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days.

Over 74 per cent of cases of the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra, while there has also been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases, the government said.

As per the Health Ministry, 1,11,16,854 COVID-19 vaccines had been given till Sunday evening. The total number of samples tested up to Sunday was 21,15,51,746, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The ICMR also said that 6,20,216 samples were tested on February 21. The Centre has advised States to work on improving overall testing by focusing on an increasing proportion of RT-PCR tests, all negative Rapid Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and refocusing on strict and comprehensive surveillance among others amid rising concerns over the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

547 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 3 more deaths in Maharashtra

With the addition of 547 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,60,725, an official said on Monday, adding these new cases were reported on Sunday.

The coronavirus also claimed the lives of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,238, while the mortality rate in the district stands at 2.40 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,50,200 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.96 per cent, he said, adding that there are 4,287 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present.

Notably, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Bhujbal is the seventh minister to be infected by the novel coronavirus this month. In a post on Twitter, Bhujbal said his health is fine.

Odisha govt's fresh guidelines to check rise in COVID-19 cases

Odisha government on Sunday, however, issued guidelines to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols in view of a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in some states, fear of new variants, and complacency in people for observing the basic safety protocols.

District and Police authorities were advised to check and ensure strict observance of COVID-l9 safety protocols such as the mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing in all public places including workplaces and educational institutions.

Global COVID-19 cases top 111.3 mn: Johns Hopkins

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 111.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.46 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 111,338,617 and 2,465,846 respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 28,133,627 and 498,879 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India, however, comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,991,651.

