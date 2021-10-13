India reports 15,823 new COVID-19 cases, 226 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 15,823 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 3,40,01,743, as per Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday (October 13).

With 226 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,51,189, as per the official data. The active cases in the country currently stand at 2,07,653. the lowest in 214 days, comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections. While the total number of recoveries has reached 3,33,42,901 after 22,844 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new coronavirus infections and deaths recorded on Tuesday, Kerala logged 7,823 new cases and 106 deaths.

The daily rise in daily COVID-19 cases has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 fresh cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 44 days, the ministry said. While the weekly positivity rate was reported at 1.46 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 110 days.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has breached the 96-crore mark. The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India reached 96,43,79,212, out of which 50,63,845 jabs were given in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), around 58,63,63,442 samples have been tested for coronavirus up to October 12, 2021. Nearly 13,25,399 samples were tested on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, India had recorded 14,313 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in 224 days.

