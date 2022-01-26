हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India reports 2,85,914 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 16.16%

New Delhi: India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said.

 

 

A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

