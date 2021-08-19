हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases and 530 deaths in 24 hours

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases and 39,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data.

File photo

New Delhi: India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases push India's total caseload to 3,23,22,258 while 530 people have succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 4,33,049, as per Health Ministry data on Thursday (August 19, 2021). 

The number of active cases has dipped to 3,64,129 which is the lowest in 149 days. Atleast 39,157 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,15,25,080. The recovery rate is at 97.53% which is the highest since March 2020. 

The daily positivity rate is at 1.94% while the weekly positivity pate is at 1.95% less than 3% for the last 55 days.

As many as 56.64 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. India has conducted 50.03 cr total tests far. 

