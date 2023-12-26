External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Tuesday that India and Russia have inked “some very important” deals for building more units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu. He was addressing a community event here during his five-day trip to Russia, where he met with the Russian leaders. He said, “Today, we signed some very important deals for building more units of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP).”

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is a joint project between India and Russia, who are providing the technical expertise. Jaishankar called Russia a “special partner” in several domains such as defence, nuclear power and space.

He said, “We collaborate in areas of defence, space and nuclear [energy] with countries that we trust deeply.” He also revealed that the two countries have decided that their negotiation teams will convene by the end of January to begin face-to-face talks on the free trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Zone.