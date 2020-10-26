हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India sends aid to four African countries to deal with COVID-19 crisis

The aid is being transported on an Indian Naval Ship Airvat which left Mumbai on October 24.

India sends aid to four African countries to deal with COVID-19 crisis
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Indian government is sending food aid to four central African countries of Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea. The 270 MT aid is to help these countries deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and also natural calamities. 

The Ministry of External Affairs release said, "Strong bonds of friendship and brotherly relations between India and countries in Africa have been forged and strengthened over several centuries."

They added, "India has always stood in solidarity with the countries and people in Africa and has partnered in undertaking development, capacity building and humanitarian assistance programmes."

The aid is being transported on an Indian Naval Ship Airvat which left Mumbai on October 24 and it will make port calls at Djibouti, Massawa, Port Sudan and Mombasa. The 270 MT aid includes -- 155 MT of wheat flour, 65 MT of rice and 50 MT of sugar.

Amidst the COVID Pandemic, India has reached out to several countries and has also supplied anti-COVID medicine HCQ to over 150 countries. 
Earlier this year, it sent medical and food assistance to five countries of the Indian Ocean -- Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros to deal with the coronavirus crisis. 

