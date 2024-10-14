India Shines in Global Health Leadership: Dr Balvir S Tomar Founder & Chancellor Of Nims University Announced As International President Of World Health Summit 2025

As the World Health Summit 2024 Starts in Berlin on 13th October, the global health community is looking ahead to a major event scheduled for April 25-27, 2025. For the first time, New Delhi, India will host the World Health Summit Regional Meeting, placing India at the center of the global health stage. A key highlight of the event will be the appointment of Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar as the International President of the World Health Summit 2025.

As one of the world's leading Pediatric Gastroenterologists and Chancellor of NIMS University, Prof. Tomar’s appointment as International President is a significant milestone. His contributions to global healthcare, including pioneering work in pediatric liver disease and his leadership in education and healthcare systems, reflect his deep commitment to tackling critical health challenges. His presidency promises to drive forward impactful global health strategies and foster international cooperation.

The Significance of the 2025 Summit in New Delhi

The 2025 Regional Meeting will build on the outcomes of the 2024 Berlin Summit, which drew over 10,000 participants and featured high-profile leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The Berlin Summit’s theme, "Building Trust for a Healthier World," highlighted the critical need for trust, transparency, and collaboration in global health governance. This trust-centered approach will continue to guide discussions in New Delhi.

India’s role as the host nation underscores its growing influence in global healthcare, particularly in advancing healthcare equity, digital health innovations, and climate-resilient health systems. The 2025 Regional Meeting is expected to draw health experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society representatives from over 100 countries.

Prof. Tomar’s leadership at the event will emphasize the need for inclusive healthcare solutions, particularly for low- and middle-income countries. His vision aligns with India’s broader goals of strengthening healthcare access, advancing digital health platforms, and addressing emerging infectious diseases.

Leadership and Vision for Global Health

The leadership panel at WHS 2024 featured prominent figures such as Christina Mitchell, Dean of Medicine at Monash University, Axel R. Pries, President of WHS, and Carsten Schicker, CEO of the World Health Summit. Their collective vision helped set the stage for the next phase of global health leadership, focusing on building partnerships across sectors and regions.

As the torch passes to Prof. Balvir S. Tomar, his presidency is expected to further elevate the World Health Summit’s role in shaping global health policy. “It is a profound honor to serve as International President for the World Health Summit in 2025,” said Prof. Tomar. “This platform offers a unique opportunity to address the world’s most pressing health challenges and advance solutions that promote equitable access to healthcare for all.”

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

The 2025 Summit in New Delhi will serve as a forum for visionary ideas and practical solutions to converge. Participants will engage in high-level discussions on pressing global health issues, including vaccine equity, digital health, climate change, and pandemic preparedness. The Summit will provide a platform for India to showcase its contributions to global health, from innovative healthcare models to groundbreaking research in public health and medical technology.

Axel R. Pries, President of WHS 2024, emphasized the critical importance of trust in global health: “Trust is fundamental to the success of global health initiatives. It enables cooperation between governments, organizations, and communities, and is vital in addressing complex health challenges.” This focus on trust will remain central as Prof. Tomar leads the 2025 Summit.

India’s Leadership in Global Health

India’s role as host of the World Health Summit Regional Meeting reflects the country’s growing leadership in global health diplomacy. With its robust healthcare system, advanced research capabilities, and commitment to healthcare innovation, India is well-positioned to lead the discussions on universal healthcare access, health equity, and climate adaptation. The Summit will also highlight India’s contributions to vaccine development, medical research, and public health solutions that address global challenges.

Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar is well-known for his pioneering work in pediatric liver disease, particularly in the treatment of Indian childhood cirrhosis. As Chancellor of NIMS University, he has overseen numerous healthcare and educational initiatives that have transformed healthcare delivery in India. His extensive experience makes him uniquely qualified to guide the World Health Summit in 2025, ensuring that the event promotes global collaboration and fosters innovative health solutions.

Looking Ahead to the 2025 Summit

The World Health Summit Regional Meeting in New Delhi is expected to attract over 10,000 global health experts, policymakers, and industry leaders. The focus will be on advancing equitable healthcare solutions, promoting innovation, and fostering trust between key stakeholders. Under Prof. Tomar’s leadership, the Summit aims to drive impactful change in global healthcare, with a special emphasis on health systems in low- and middle-income countries.

As the global health community looks ahead to New Delhi 2025, the anticipation is building for an event that will shape the future of healthcare. India’s role as host, combined with Prof. Tomar’s visionary leadership, is set to make the 2025 Summit a transformative moment in global health diplomacy.

About Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar

Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar is a globally recognized Pediatric Gastroenterologist and the Chancellor of NIMS University in Rajasthan, India. He is widely known for his groundbreaking work in pediatric liver disease and his leadership in healthcare innovation. With advanced training from Harvard University and King’s College London, Prof. Tomar has earned international acclaim for his contributions to both medicine and education. His visionary leadership has helped shape healthcare systems in India and beyond, making him a highly respected figure in global health.

About the World Health Summit

The World Health Summit is the leading global forum for health, bringing together experts from science, politics, the private sector, and civil society to address the most pressing health challenges of our time. Established in 2009, WHS promotes innovation, dialogue, and collaboration among stakeholders to advance global health equity. Through its annual meetings, WHS serves as a platform for shaping global health policy and fostering partnerships that drive meaningful change

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)