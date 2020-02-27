India slams OIC for inaccurate and misleading statements about Delhi violence

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday slammed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for factually inaccurate, selective and misleading statements about Delhi violence.

"OIC statement is factually inaccurate, selective and misleading. There is an effort on ground to restore normalcy&create confidence. We urge these bodies not to issue irresponsible statements," said MEA spokesperson.

The MEA hit back at the OIC hours after it condemned the violence in New Delhi, saying, "the OIC condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties".

The OIC released a statement calling the violence "heinous" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre should bring the "instigators and perpetrators of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country".

The MEA spokesperson hit out at the OIC saying that PM Modi has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood and it is not the right time to make such irresponsible comments.

Referring to the Delhi violence, Kumar said, "What led to this, why this happened will, of course, be a matter of investigation. What is important to note here is that law enforcement agencies are working on the ground. They are working to bring the situation back to normal."

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters erupted in Delhi on Sunday (February 23) and continued unabated till Tuesday (February 25), claiming the lives of at least 34 people and leaving over 200 injured. The situation is still tense in several parts of North East Delhi and the security forces are on the streets to monitor the situation.