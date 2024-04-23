India To Have Revolutionary New Shoe Sizing System: 'Bha' To Replace Traditional EU/UK/US Sizes

NEW DELHI: For several decades, Indians have struggled with ill-fitting shoes, having no choice but to live with utter discomfort due to foreign-based shoe sizing standards. But now, Indians will soon have their own shoe sizing system called 'Bha'.

What Is 'Bha'?

'Bha,' a brainchild of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI). Named after 'Bharat,' it's designed to cater specifically to the Indian feet. Instead of the current confusing array of foreign show sizes, 'Bha' offers eight clear options, taking into account age and gender differences.

Factors Behind The New Shoe Sizing System

It is important to note that a nationwide survey was conducted between December 2021 and March 2022 utilising advanced 3D foot scanning technology, which analyzed over one lakh Indian feet across diverse locations. The massive survey covering 1,01,880 people in 79 locations across five geographical zones discovered that the average Indian woman's foot size reaches its highest point at around 11 years of age, while for Indian men, it peaks at about 15 or 16 years old.

The survey also found a significant discrepancy between Indian foot morphology and the existing shoe sizing systems. According to the findings of the survey, the Indian feet tend to be wider than their Western counterparts, leading to a mismatch. This discrepancy is observed more among children and teenagers who often end up wearing shoes that are either too tight or too loose. This can cause long-term problems like bunions, hammertoes, and ingrown toenails.

The CLRI-developed new system aims to address this problem. Unlike the current 10 sizes in the US system and 7 sizes in the European system, Bha proposes eight distinct sizes catering to various age groups and genders. These sizes will offer additional length and width for improved comfort.

Simple Sizes, No Confusion

The CLRI-led new initiative 'Bha' aims to end confusion over half sizes. The new Indian show sizing system promises both comfort and efficiency, reducing the production costs for shoe manufacturers.

Trials

Initial trials by the CLRI focus on sizes ranging from III to VIII, covering a vast majority of the Indian population. If the trial is successful, 'Bha' would transform the Indian footwear sector, offering tailored comfort and improved foot health for all.

8 Footwear Sizes Proposed By 'Bha'

BHA proposes eight footwear sizes: I – for infants (0 to 1 year), II – for babies (1 to 3 years), III – for small children (4 to 6 years), IV – for children (7 to 11 years), V – for girls (12 to 13 years), VI – for boys (12 to 14 years), VII – for women (14 years and above), and VIII – for men (15 years and above).

Though it is still in the proposal phase, 'Bha' has already the attention of shoe industry veterans. If all goes well, the new shoe sizing system will see the light of day in 2025, promising a brighter, better-fitted future for Indian feet.