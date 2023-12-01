India, UAE Are Partners In Green, Prosperous Future, COP28 Will Boost Climate Action: PM Modi

New Delhi: India hopes that the UAE’s COP28 will boost effective action on climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told UAE based Aletihad in an interview on Thursday. The two countries are working closely together in this crucial area, guided by a forward-looking vision, PM Modi said. He added that India and the UAE, who have strong and lasting ties, can collaborate in setting up a common grid to improve energy security, using their respective advantages in the energy sector, and supporting the International Solar Alliance’s Global Solar Facility.

“India and the UAE are partners in creating a greener and more prosperous future, and we are committed to our joint efforts to shape the global dialogue on climate action,” the Prime Minister said during his visit to the UAE, his sixth visit to the country since becoming Prime Minister.

India and the UAE share a vision of promoting sustainability and renewable energy, and have become leaders in global renewable energy initiatives, PM Modi said. He praised the UAE’s consistent dedication to climate action in the renewable energy sector.

Securing Adequate Climate Financing

On the issue of climate finance, the Prime Minister said that he has always stressed that climate change is a common challenge that requires a joint global response.

“It is important to acknowledge that developing countries are not responsible for creating the problem. Yet developing countries are ready to be part of the solution,” the Prime Minister said.

“But, they cannot contribute without access to the financing and technology needed… I have therefore strongly advocated for global cooperation to ensure adequate climate financing and technology transfer,” he said, emphasising the need to ensure that climate financing reaches the developing world in a practical and reliable way.

“India and the UAE are partners in creating a greener and more prosperous future,” PM Modi

“I believe climate action must be based on equity, climate justice, shared obligations and shared capacities. By following these principles, we can pave the way for a sustainable future that leaves no one behind,” the Prime Minister added.

He stressed that as nations pursue climate action, “we must ensure that development priorities of the Global South are not compromised”.

“I am glad that during the recent New Delhi G20 Summit, this aspect has been properly addressed, including through a recognition of the need to quickly and significantly increase investment and climate finance from billions to trillions of dollars globally from all sources,” PM Modi noted.

The fulfilment of commitments of developed countries to provide technological and financial support to developing countries needs to be a priority at COP28, he stressed, adding that higher ambitions on climate action must be matched by progress on climate finance.

“At COP28, we hope to see credible progress on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on Climate Finance,” he said.

Active Collaboration

The two countries cooperate across the entire energy spectrum, with a strong focus on sustainability, according to Modi.

“Our lasting relationship is based on multiple pillars, and the vitality of our ties is expressed by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership… We are particularly happy that UAE is hosting COP28, and I congratulate the Government and people of the UAE on this special occasion,” the Prime Minister said.

“I had the chance to visit the UAE in July this year, during which my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and I had extensive discussions in which the issue of climate change featured prominently,” he said.