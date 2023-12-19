India Working On Creating Global Framework For Artificial Intelligence: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: While interacting with the participants of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Artificial Intelligence is a dynamic issue and that India is working on creating a global framework for AI. Speaking to the participants via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a very dynamic issue. If one solution is brought in, the mischievous people will find another way. We have to be very alert to any new technology. It can be very useful if used within rules, but if it is used in the wrong way, it can create a lot of problems."

"We all are aware of the generative AI-created deep fake videos that look completely real. Hence we need to be more alert before believing any photo or video. India is working on creating a global framework for AI," said PM Modi. Prime Minister Modi also spoke with the participants of the Smart India Hackathon on Chandrayaan-3 and said, "Because of Chandrayaan-3, India could land on the Moon. It has changed India's perception across the globe. The coming decade is going to be essential for the space-tech economy."

"The Chandrayaan endeavour has shown the world that India can accomplish many such feats. Today's period is a crucial period for youth like you who want to contribute to the country's space sector. The coming decade is going to be essential for the space-tech economy," the Prime Minister told the participants.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the participants on the IoT-based system for Railway Cargo. "Indian Railways is going through its transformational phase. Central Govt is spending thousands of crores on this and our focus is also on logistics. Your innovation will be of great help. I Felt good seeing students from Bangladesh in your team. We have started the 'Study in India' program for students from foreign countries to come to India for higher studies," said the Prime Minister.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative that gives students a platform to solve problems faced by the government, industries, and other organizations. The initiative aims to encourage a culture of product innovation and problem-solving.