Indian Army

Indian Army, IAF caution people against false propaganda being spread on social media by 'terror sponsors'

The Indian Army and IAF have called the public to not trust any false and malicious information being spread on social media by 'terror sponsors'.

Indian Army, IAF caution people against false propaganda being spread on social media by &#039;terror sponsors&#039;
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: India Security forces have issued a warning against false and malicious information being spread on social media and called the public to guard against such people and not to trust their stories. 

"False & malicious creatives & tweets  from terror- sponsors are emerging. Guard against false propaganda against #IndianArmy units. Guard against Lie, Deceit & Deception of terror- sponsors," a tweet from the official handle of Indian Army read.

The Indian Army tweeted an image that featured fake news about it. 

"#MisinformationCampaign being run against #IndianArmy. False & malicious creatives & tweets from terror- sponsors are emerging. Guard against Lie, Deceit & Deception of terror- sponso," read another tweet. 

On Wednesday, Indian Air Force too had issued a statement warning against misinformation available on social media on the shooting of Pakistan Air Force F-16 by India's MiG 21 Bishon fighter jet. the IAF twitter handle reiterated that Indian shot down Pakistani F-16 jet in the recent aerial combat.

"Misinformation on the shooting of Pakistan Air Force F-16 by MiG-21 Bison is being spread on various social media sites. IAF during the press statement on 28 Feb 19 had clarified that one F-16 of Pakistan Air Force was shot by MiG-21 Bison and it fell across the LoC," read the tweet. 

Yesterday, the IAF had also cautioned the people against several social media profiles of IAF wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman, whose heroic return from Pakistan had captured the entire nation's attention. 

"Additionally fake accounts of Wing Commander V Abhinandan have been created in the last one week. IAF has informed on March 6 that Wing Commander V Abhinandan does not have any official social media account on Twitter and Instagram and have advised all not to follow these accounts as they may contain malware,” the statement read.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF shot down one F-16 of Pakistan Air Force which fell in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir in a dogfight, a day after the IAF's air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Balakot, in wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which left 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers dead.

Indian ArmyIAF pilotJammu and KashmirPakistani armyairstrikesBalakotJaish-e-Mohammed
