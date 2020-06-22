Indian Army soldiers repulse Chinese incursion, video goes viral

New Delhi: Amid India-China violent faceoff in the eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley along Line of Actual Control (LAC), a video has emerged showing a fight between the troops of the two Asian neighbours.

In this video, Indian and Chinese soldiers are seen fighting somewhere on the Sino-India border in Sikkim. Since the soldiers seen clashing in the video have put on masks, it is guessed to be a recent one.

Zee News does not confirm the veracity of this video, but it certainly depicts how Indian soldiers stand like a rock not budging an inch to stop the incursions made by the Chinese soldiers.

The video has gone viral in the wake of the June 15 night clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley.

Indian Army soldiers repulse Chinese incursion on Sino-India borderhttps://t.co/0XU4zwk1P8 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) June 22, 2020

Beijing has consistently declined to reveal the details of the casualties on its side, while reports say that the Chinese army lost at least 45-50 personnel in the Galwan valley.

Notably, India and China held another round of Lt general-level talks today in the Moldo-Chushul Valley on the Chinese side to discuss ways to de-escalate tension between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The high-level talks took place a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the violent clash between the two sides. The first round of Lt Gen-level talks was held on June 6 during which both sides decided to disengage in all the sensitive areas.