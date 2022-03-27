Indian Army tests medium range surface to air missile, destroys target in direct hit

New Delhi: Indian Army on Sunday successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha`s Balasore, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed.

"MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range," DRDO said in a tweet.

MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Ra5yfHaHo1 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022

As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit. "The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance," DRDO officials said.

