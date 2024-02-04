Kupwara: In a heroic rescue operation, Vilgam Army Camp, located in North Kashmir's Kupwara District, successfully saved the life of a pregnant woman amidst heavy snowfall. The incident unfolded when the Army Camp received a distress call at 10:40 PM from SHO Vilgam and Mr. Mushtaq Ahmed Gagi, husband of the pregnant woman, Mrs. Safoora Begum. The situation was critical, and an urgent rescue and medical evacuation were requested.

Due to the severe snowfall over the past two days, the road from Khanbal to PHC Vilgam was impassable, making vehicle movement extremely difficult. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the rescue team and medics from Army Camp Kakrosa promptly responded to the distress call. They braved the challenging conditions, hiking for 7-8 km in 2 to 3 feet of snow in the middle of the night.

Despite the heavy snow blocking the road, the dedicated rescue team reached the location in time. The pregnant woman was carefully and safely evacuated to PHC Vilgam. The Vilgam police, already on standby at PHC Vilgam, received the patient, and a team of doctors immediately attended to ensure her safety.

The family and medical team expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Army and Vilgam police for their swift and selfless action. Their timely assistance not only saved the life of the pregnant woman but also ensured the well-being of both mother and child. This heroic effort showcases the commitment and bravery of the rescue team and medics who risked their own safety to help those in need.