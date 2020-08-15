हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard conducts joint patrolling with Marine Police to enhance coastal security mechanism

The Indian Coast Guard conducted joint patrol and a training exercise with the Marine Police of the Eastern, Western coastal states and the islands for better synergy and coordination.

Indian Coast Guard conducts joint patrolling with Marine Police to enhance coastal security mechanism

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard conducted joint patrol and a training exercise with the Marine Police of the Eastern, Western coastal states and the islands for better synergy and coordination.

During the training, Marine Police personnel were invited onboard the ICG vessels to provide hands-on training on issues like safety, navigation, maintenance, law enforcement, surveillance and investigation at seas within territorial waters. 

Coast Guard has been training Marine Police since 2006-07 as the calls for developing the latter’s capabilities have become stronger.

The Marine Police is required to patrol up to 12 nautical miles into the waters, as the state’s laws are applicable until that point. With regard to the Coast Guard’s areas of responsibility, their aircraft and vessels monitor and secure the 7516-km long coastline and India’s Exclusive Economic Zone that is over 2 million sq km long.

Aimed at improving the skills and capabilities of the Marine Police of respective states, Joint Coastal Patrols enhance the Coastal Security mechanism. 

This ensures that an additional layer of security is in place at the level of the respective states. With the implementation of joint patrol, Marine Police personnel will be able to enhance their operational efficiency. 

In the East region alone, Coast Guard assets have been deployed at six locations - Vishakapatnam, Krishnapatnam, Chennai, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mandapam. Such joint efforts and training would address issues of communication, interoperability, and joint investigation procedures by Marine Police.

Indian Coast Guard Marine Police coastal security
