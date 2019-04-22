Indian Coast Guard on high alert at maritime boundary with Sri Lanka: Report

The Indian Coast Guard has reportedly been put on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka in the aftermath of deadly explosions in the island nation on Sunday.

News agency ANI, quoting sources, reported that the Coast Guard is on high alert and has increased patrolling activities in the Pal Strait. Ships and maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier have reportedly been deployed with the primary objective of ensuring that the suicide bombers responsible for the explosions are unable to escape from Sri Lanka.

At least 290 people died and over 500 were injured in a series of explosions in the capital city of Colombo and other parts of the country on the occasion of Easter. Investigators have said that seven suicide bombers could have carried out the attacks which specifically targeted churches and luxury hotels.

Sri Lankan minister Rajitha Senaratne said that all suicide bombers involved are believed to be Lankan nationals while adding that the National Tawheed Jamath outfit is suspected to be have organised and coordinated the attacks.

India, and the world community, strongly condemned the attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed their condolences to the victims. Several Indians were among foreign nationals killed in the blasts. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has said it is monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, a curfew would be in place in Colombo between 2000hrs on Monday and 0400hrs on Tuesday. Passengers flying out of Colombo have been advised to reach the airport at least four hours prior to scheduled departure times in view of heightened security here and elsewhere in the city.