Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Know eligibility, last date and other details

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard has released a notification for the recruitment of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik.

According to the released notification, there are a total of 358 vacancies. 260 for the post of Navik (General Duty), 50 posts for the Navik (Domestic Branch), 31 posts of the Yantrik (Mechanical), 10 for the Yantrik (Electronics), and 7 posts for the Yantrik (Electrical).

Applicants can visit the official website. The last date for application is Saturday (January 19).

Educational Crieteria :

The candidates interested in the post of Navik (General Duty) are required to have passed 10+2 with subjects Mathematics and Physics from a board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

The candidates applying for the Navik (Domestic Branch) are required to have passed SSC from a board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For the Yantrik post, candidates are required to have passed class 10th from a board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) along with a Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/ Power) Engineering approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

There will be an online examination in the first phase. The candidates will appear for the physical fitness test and document verification process in the second phase.

The examination is expected to take place in March 2021. The results will be out within 20 days of the exam. The selected candidates will go through a training phase. the basic training for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik will start in the month of August. The candidates selected for the Navik (Domestic Branch) will go through training at INS Chilka in the month of October.

The candidates will have to pay Rs 250 through net banking or available online payment methods. SC/ST candidates are exempted from the payment of the fees.

The basic pay for the post of Navik is Rs. 21,700 along with DA and other allowances. The basic pay for the post of Yantrik is Rs. 47,000 along with Rs. 6,200 as DA and other allowances.