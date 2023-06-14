Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 4000 Vacancies At indiannavy.nic.in- Check Notification, Salary And Other Details Here

Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2023: The official notification for the recruitment of agniveers has been released by the Indian Navy. Now that the number has increased, there are 4165 open positions overall (with a limit of 833 women only). Male and female candidates who are not married are invited to apply online for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 02/2023 and 01/2024 Batch positions. As of May 29, 2023, you can apply online for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Recruitment.

Indian Navy SSR Jobs 2023: Total Vacancies

Prior to the new notice being published on June 12th, there were a total of 1365 open positions; the new notice expanded those positions to 4165 (with a maximum of 833 women exclusively). The Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF includes comprehensive information on the openings, qualification standards, pay scale, test methodology, etc.

Indian Navy Vacancies 2023: Important Dates

Activity Details Notification Release Date 19 May 2023 Online Registration Open for all candidates 29 May 2023 Application Window for Agniveer Batch 2023 29th May 2023 to 15th June 2023 Examination & Physical Fitness To be notified Medical & Joining To be notified Training Agniveer 02/23 batch – Nov 23

Agniveer 01/24 batch – Apr 24 at INS Chilka, Odisha

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Qualification

The candidates should have earned their 10th or 12th-grade diplomas from boards of school education accredited by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in Math, Physics, and at least one of Chemistry, Biology, or Computer Science. The candidate must have been born between November 1, 2002, and April 30, 2006, both inclusive.

Indian Navy Agniveer Jobs 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of the Indian Navy.

Navigate to the main page.

Look for the “Apply Online” link and click on it.

Provide the required information, including your Email Id, Password, and Captcha code.

If you are a new applicant, click on the “new user” link.

The system will generate a password and send it to your activated Email id.

Once you receive the password, log in to your account.

Apply for the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023.

After completing the application, download the Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Application Form.

Keep a hard copy of the form for future reference.

Indian Navy Jobs 2023: Application Fees

The candidate must pay the examination cost of Rs. 550/- (Rupees Five Hundred Fifty Only) plus 18% GST during the online application process using net banking, Visa, Master, RuPay Credit, Debit Cards, or UPI.