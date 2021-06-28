Indian Navy to participate with Royal Navy in July, to exercise with HMS Queen Elizabeth

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will be participating in a tri-service exercise with the Royal Navy of Britain in July. The Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group will participate with the Indian Navy as part of the annual Exercise Konkan, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

In the Bay of Bengal, the Carrier Group will exercise with the Indian destroyers, submarines, P8I anti-submarine warfare planes and MiG-29 K fighters.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth had sailed from Portsmouth for her maiden operational deployment at the heart of the UK's Carrier Strike Group in May. It is a warship capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft and is the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy.

This is to be noted that Konkan is a long-running exercise designed to test the ability of the two Commonwealth navies to operate side-by-side when needed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Naval Ship Tabar will also hold exercises with the Royal Navy to enhance military cooperation between the two nations. The INS Tabar has already been deployed to participate in the Russian Navy Day celebrations and will visit a number of ports in Africa and Europe till the end of September. These engagements are aimed to further strengthen maritime security in the region and to consolidate combined operations against maritime threats.

The ship is scheduled to participate in bilateral exercises with the French and Russian Navies.

During port visits, Tabar will conduct professional, social and sporting interactions and will transit across the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea and Baltic Sea while making port calls at Djibouti, Egypt, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Netherlands, Morocco, and Arctic Council countries like Sweden and Norway..

