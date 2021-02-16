Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies notified on joinindiannavy.gov.in

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has invited applications to fill up 1159 vacancies for the post of Tradesman classified as Group C. The recruitment will be done for various commands through Civilian Entrance Test INCET. Candidates can check the official notification on joinindiannavy.gov.in and apply once the application link is made available.

Out of the 1159 vacancies, 710 are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 are for Western Naval Command, and 125 are for Southern Naval Command. The application window will open between February 22 and March 7, 2021.

How to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman?

Step 1: Go to the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Join Navy', followed by 'Ways to join' followed by 'Civilians' and then on Tradesman Mate (TMM)

Step 3: Register on the portal by filling up the required fields

Step 4: Upload the required documents such as qualification certificate, photograph, and signature

Step 5: Submit the application and take a print out of the acknowledgment

Take a printout of the Application Form for his/her personal record. A print out of the Admit Card is to be brought to the venue, failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of application: February 22, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 7, 2021

Eligibility for Indian Navy Tradesman:

Candidates between the age of 18 and 25 years and having Class 10 pass qualification along with a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI) are eligible to apply for the Tradesman post.

