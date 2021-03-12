हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Navy

Indian Navy's INS Talwar provides assistance to stranded cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

The Indian Navy provided support to the stranded ship MV Nayan on Thursday (March 11) after its frigate INS Talwar received a call from the cargo vessel requesting for technical assistance, the officials said. INS Talwar was deployed in the Gulf of Oman.

Indian Navy&#039;s INS Talwar provides assistance to stranded cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

New Delhi: Indian Navy is known for being quick and precise. In a recent development, the Indian Navy provided assistance to a stranded cargo ship with seven Indian crew members as it was drifting in the Gulf of Oman following the failure of its propulsion and power generation systems, officials said on Friday (March 12).

The cargo ship was going from Oman to Iraq, they said. The Indian Navy provided support to the stranded ship MV Nayan on Thursday (March 11) after its frigate INS Talwar received a call from the cargo vessel requesting for technical assistance, the officials said. INS Talwar was deployed in the Gulf of Oman.

They said the cargo ship was drifting at sea since March 9 owing to the failure of its propulsion, power generation and navigational systems.

"Based on preliminary aerial assessment about the distress of MV Nayan, the Indian Naval ship dispatched its VBSS (Visit Board, Search and Seizure) team along with a technical team by boat to offer assistance to the vessel that had seven Indians as her crew," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The official said the naval teams worked continuously for seven hours onboard MV Nayan to operationalise her key equipment such as generators, steering pump, seawater pump, compressor and main engine. "The naval team also assisted in operationalising navigation equipment like GPS and navigation lights before MV Nayan could proceed for her next port," he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian NavyINS TalwarGulf of OmanMV Nayan
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu polls: Megastar Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South seat

Must Watch

PT46M5S

PM Modi address to 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event at Sabarmati Ashram