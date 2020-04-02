Indian Navy's temperature gun, low-cost personal protective gear to help coronavirus fighters

NEW DELHI: At a time when the country is under a 21-day lockdown and the centre and state governments are taking all steps to contain further spread of coronavirus, the Indian Navy has also risen to the occasion and developed low-cost personal protective gear to help those emggd in dealing with the deadly virus.

The India Navy has developed personal protective gear to minimise exposure to the hazardous COVID-19.

Indian Navy took to its official Twitter handle and informed, “Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed and developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor for undertaking screening of a large number of personnel at the entry gates of the yard, reducing the load on the security sentries at the gate.’’

“The instrument has been manufactured under Rs 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market),” the Indian Navy said.

With 437 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night.

The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 has risen to 41.The total number of active cases in the country is 1,649. 143 persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

One person has migrated, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged all state governments and Union Territory administrations to ensure the lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are strictly implemented.

"All the state governments/UT administrations are requested to strictly implement the lockdown measures issued by MHA in the exercise of the powers under Disaster Management Act, 2005 in letter and spirit," Bhalla said.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.