Indian Railways withdraws concessions for senior citizens from making nonessential journeys to curb COVID-19

New Delhi: In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and to minimise travel-related risks to elderly citizens, Indian Railways on Thursday (March 19) took steps to discourage them from undertaking nonessential journeys by removing special incentives for their travel.

The withdrawal of concessional booking of tickets to senior citizens for the unreserved and reserved segment will commence from 00:00 hrs of 20th March till further advisory. The step has been taken to discourage elderly citizens from making nonessential journeys.

According to the statement, it has been seen that the risk of spread and mortality rate due to the COVID-19 virus is highest among senior citizens as susceptibility increases with age.

As the report of the WHO Joint Mission on Coronavirus Disease said, “Individuals at highest risk for severe disease and death include people aged over 60 years”, adding “Mortality increases with age, with the highest mortality among people over 80 years of age (CFR 21.9%).”

Amidst the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and the increasing number of cases in India, it has become imperative to curtail its spread and protect the most vulnerable group of population i.e people with chronic illness and especially senior citizens.

Withdrawal of such concessions is also a part of a wider plan to discourage unnecessary travel by all concerned and hence concessional booking of all tickets have been withdrawn except Patients, students and Divyangjan category for both Unreserved and Reserved segments, said the statement.

Notably, a large number of requests are already being received by Indian Railways for cancellation of tickets booked by Senior Citizens and provide a waiver of the cancellation fee.

In view of the above, the following action is being taken by Railways:

● No concession on reserved and unreserved Railway tickets for senior citizens w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs 20th March 2020

● For railway tickets already purchased before 00:00 Hrs 20th March 2020, in case of travel, no difference in fare shall be collected.