NewsIndia
PAKISTAN

Indian released by Pakistani Supreme Court returns home after serving 28 years in jail

An Indian citizen named Kuldeep Yadav returns home after serving 28 years in Pakistan jail.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 01:26 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Kuldeep Yadav (59), was released last week by the Pakistan Supreme Court
  • Pakistan court awarded him life imprisonment on the charges of spying and sent him to Kot-Lakhpat Civil Central jail in Lahore
  • He sought financial aid from the Government of India and other citizens

Trending Photos

Indian released by Pakistani Supreme Court returns home after serving 28 years in jail

Ahmedabad: An Indian arrested by the Pakistani agencies in 1994 and awarded a life term by a court for espionage, returned and reunited with his family after 30 years. Kuldeep Yadav (59), was released last week by the Pakistan Supreme Court, after completion of his imprisonment in 2021. He has sought financial aid from the Government of India and other citizens. After completing his graduation from Sabarmati Arts and Commerce College in Ahmedabad and pursuing an LLB course, Kuldeep was searching for job opportunities in 1991, when some persons approached him with an offer to "work for the country".

Also Read: FATF delegation in Pakistan to assess the country’s efforts to exit watchdog’s grey list

"In 1992, I was sent to Pakistan, after serving for two years on foreign soil, I planned to return in June 1994, but before making it to my motherland, I was picked up by Pakistani agencies and produced before a court. For two long years, I was interrogated by various agencies," he told IANS.

Narrating his plight, Kuldeep said in 1996, the Pakistan court awarded him life imprisonment on the charges of spying and sent him to Kot-Lakhpat Civil Central jail in Lahore. "There I got a chance to meet late Sarbjeet, the jail authorities used to arrange meetings between us every fortnight. Till Sarabjeet`s death, Pakistani and Indian jail inmates shared the same barracks."

Also Read: Pakistan lodges protests over death of Muhammad Ali Hussain, calls it ‘fake encounter’

He was received by the Indian officials and his brother on the Indian side last week. "After serving the country for 30 years, I am `Zero Batta Zero` today, dependent on younger brother Dilip and sister Rekha. The government should pay compensation to retired soldiers. I too should be given agricultural land, a pension, and land for a house, so that I can rebuild my life. At the age of 59, no one is going to hire me. I appeal to citizens to come forward and extend support socially and economically."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan mulls for India amid flood crisis
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media