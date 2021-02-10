Indian sailors stuck aboard MV Anastasia to leave Japan today, will arrive in India by February 14

New Delhi: Indian sailors stuck aboard cargo ship MV Anastasia in China will reach India on February 14, the Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday.

Mandaviya thanked the efforts of the Indian embassy in China in the safe return of the Indian seafarers.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Mandaviya said, "Great start of the day! Our stranded seafarers of MV Anastasia are coming back to India! The crew will sign off from Japan today and will reach India on 14th Feb. And soon will be reunited with their families! Appreciate the efforts of Indian Embassy in China and Team MSC."

A total of 39 Indian crew members were stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters.

The MV Anastasia, with 16 Indians as crew, had been on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20.

The Chinese authorities did not allow the ship to either dock or go for a crew change for months due to restrictions which had been imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

While, twenty three sailors on board MV Jag Anand returned to India last month.

