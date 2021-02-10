हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India China ties

Indian sailors stuck aboard MV Anastasia to leave Japan today, will arrive in India by February 14

The Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday announced that Indian sailors stuck aboard cargo ship MV Anastasia are leaving Japan and will reach India on February 14. Mandaviya thanked the efforts of the Indian embassy in China in the safe return of the Indian seafarers.

Indian sailors stuck aboard MV Anastasia to leave Japan today, will arrive in India by February 14

New Delhi: Indian sailors stuck aboard cargo ship MV Anastasia in China will reach India on February 14, the Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday. 

Mandaviya thanked the efforts of the Indian embassy in China in the safe return of the Indian seafarers.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Mandaviya said, "Great start of the day! Our stranded seafarers of MV Anastasia are coming back to India! The crew will sign off from Japan today and will reach India on 14th Feb. And soon will be reunited with their families! Appreciate the efforts of Indian Embassy in China and Team MSC." 

A total of 39 Indian crew members were stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters.

The MV Anastasia, with 16 Indians as crew, had been on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20.

The Chinese authorities did not allow the ship to either dock or go for a crew change for months due to restrictions which had been imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

While, twenty three sailors on board MV Jag Anand returned to India last month.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India China tiesIndian stranded shipStranded ShipMV Jag AnandMV Anastasia
Next
Story

Red Fort violence: Another 'most wanted' Ikbal Singh arrested from Punjab
  • 1,08,58,371Confirmed
  • 1,55,252Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,68,84,498Confirmed
  • 23,40,087Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M56S

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Hear out their pain, whose people are missing!