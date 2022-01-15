Indian soldiers march in the new combat uniform - Watch

New Delhi: The new combat uniform of the Indian Army soldiers was unveiled before the Indians for the first time on the occasion of the 74th foundation day of the defence force on Saturday (January 15) as the commandos of the Parachute regiment marched at the parade ground in Delhi Cantt.

A video released by the news agency ANI features Indian Army commandoes marching at the parade ground in Delhi clothed in the new combat uniform.

Here's the Indian Army's new uniform!

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment commandos marching during the Army Day Parade in the new digital combat uniform of the Indian Army. This is the first time that the uniform has been unveiled in public. pic.twitter.com/j9D18kNP8B — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

“Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment commandos marching during the Army Day Parade in the new digital combat uniform of the Indian Army. This is the first time that the uniform has been unveiled in public,” captioned ANI.

The new uniform, which replaces the force's decades-old combat design, now has a digital camouflage pattern, similar to the one used by the British Army.

The new uniform is likely to be introduced in the Indian Army by August this year.

The decision to bring out the new combat dress for the force was taken at the recently held Army Commanders' Conference, the officials said earlier

The new camouflage uniform is totally different from the existing dress and the shirts would not be required to be tucked in by troops. It is designed with the objective of keeping the soldiers warm and comfortable in harsh climatic conditions as well as the clear camouflage pattern will help them with survival techniques.

The new uniform has been created in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).