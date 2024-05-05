Advertisement
S JAISHANKAR ON POK

'Indians Made To Forget PoK...': S Jaishankar Blames Past Neglect For Worsening Situation

In Cuttack, Jaishankar was asked about India’s vision for PoK, to which he replied, people were made to forget about PoK; however, it’s back in consciousness.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 05:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar asserted on Sunday that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India. He highlighted that people were made to forget about PoK; however, it’s back in consciousness. Jaishankar added that there is a resolution in the Parliament of India that deems PoK a part of Indian territory.  

During an interactive session in Cuttack, Jaishankar was asked about India’s vision for PoK, to which he replied, "PoK has never been out of this country. It is part of this country. There is a resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is very much a part of India.”  

Adding that an irresponsible custodian allows theft from outside, he said, “It was because we did not pursue the vacation of Pakistan from these territories in the early years of their independence that this very sorry situation is continuing," reported ANI.  

He also addressed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir; Jaishankar stated that it should have been revoked much earlier. Jaishankar highlighted the presence of separatist and extremist sentiments in Jammu and Kashmir during the period when Article 370 was still in force. Jaishankar blamed the political interests of some parties at the centre and in the state for worsening the condition of Jammu and Kashmir.  

The EAM’s comments follow a recent remark by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in April. In light of the current developments in India, Singh asserted that the people of PoK will themselves demand to be a part of this country.

