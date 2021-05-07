Kamala Harris says India's COVID-19 situation is heartbreaking, assures of more aid

New Delhi: The Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris on Friday said the COVID-19 surge and the resultant deaths in India is "nothing short of heartbreaking" and that India's welfare is critically important to US.

The US administration under President Joe Biden has pledged help to India in its hour of need, Harris said that the entire government machinery has been working to help the country in this hour of crisis.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, when our hospital beds were stretched, India sent assistance. And today, we are determined to help India in its hour of need," Harris said in her remarks at the State Department's Diaspora outreach event on US COVID Relief for India, PTI reported.

"We do this as friends of India, as members of the Asian Quad, and as part of the global community. I believe that if we continue to work together 'across nations and sectors' we will all get through this," she said.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported more than 4.14 lakh daily new coronavirus cases and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.