हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Kamala Harris says India's COVID-19 situation is heartbreaking, assures of more aid

The Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris on Friday said the COVID-19 surge and the resultant deaths in India is "nothing short of heartbreaking" and that India's welfare is critically important to US.

Kamala Harris says India&#039;s COVID-19 situation is heartbreaking, assures of more aid
File photo

New Delhi: The Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris on Friday said the COVID-19 surge and the resultant deaths in India is "nothing short of heartbreaking" and that India's welfare is critically important to US.

The US administration under President Joe Biden has pledged help to India in its hour of need, Harris said that the entire government machinery has been working to help the country in this hour of crisis.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, when our hospital beds were stretched, India sent assistance. And today, we are determined to help India in its hour of need," Harris said in her remarks at the State Department's Diaspora outreach event on US COVID Relief for India, PTI reported.

"We do this as friends of India, as members of the Asian Quad, and as part of the global community. I believe that if we continue to work together 'across nations and sectors' we will all get through this," she said.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported more than 4.14 lakh daily new coronavirus cases and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

COVID-19 not just lung disease, can also cause dangerous blood clots: Experts

Must Watch

PT20M56S

COVID-19: Why is corona attacking diabetes patients the most?