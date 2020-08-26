हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India's COVID-19 tally breaches 32-lakh mark, death toll nears 60,000

India's coronavirus COVID-19 tally raced past 32 lakh with 67,151 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll rose to 59,449 with 1059 new fatalities on Wednesday (August 26, 2020). 

India&#039;s COVID-19 tally breaches 32-lakh mark, death toll nears 60,000

New Delhi: India's coronavirus COVID-19 tally raced past 32 lakh with 67,151 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll rose to 59,449 with 1059 new fatalities on Wednesday (August 26, 2020). 

The recoveries surged to 24,67,758, with as many as 63,173 patients discharged in the past 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 76.29 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Presently, there are 7,07,267 active cases comprising 21.86 per cent of the total 32,34,474 cases.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 per cent and the rate of positivity is 8.41%, the ministry data stated.

India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row on Wednesday. It is third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload.

According to the ICMR, a total of 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, including 8,23,992 samples tested on Tuesday. 

