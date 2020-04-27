हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No community, area should be blamed for COVID-19 spread, healthcare workers shouldn't be targeted, says Centre

In its daily briefing, the ministry said frontline workers are putting themselves at risk in the fight against the pandemic and they need to be appreciated.

PTI photo

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday (April 27) during the routine media briefing on coronavirus COVID-19 said that at least 1,396 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 27,892 in the country. It said that at least 381 patients were recovered in the past one day and so far, 6,184 people have cured of the infection.

The ministry said that the recovery rate of patients in India is 22.17 per cent, and is improving regularly.

Here are some of the key pointers during today's briefing on coronavirus: 

1. Rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hrs since Sunday morning, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 27,892 in India.

2. 6,184 COVID-19 patients, which is 22.17 per cent of total cases, have recovered so far in the country.

3.India's 16 districts which earlier had COVID-19 cases have not reported any new case in last 28 days.

4.A total of 85 districts from 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh coronavirus case in last 14 days.

5. No community or area should be blamed for COVID-19 spread; healthcare and sanitation workers should not be targeted.

6. Another person discharged from hospital in Puducherry after recovery, active COVID19 cases 3.

7. Cooked meals being served to 1.5 crore people daily by the government, NGOs and others as per data available on April 25.

