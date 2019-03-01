Indo-Pak talks on Kartarpur corridor will continue despite rising tensions along border: Sources

NEW DELHI: The rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and the Indian airstrikes and thereafter are unlikely to have an impact on the discussions over the Kartarpur corridor, sources said on Friday. India has confirmed that officials from both the countries are meeting to decide on the modalities of Kartarpur corridor. "It concerns the sentiments of a community, we welcome Pakistani delegation for the talks," sources told Zee media.

The talks will be taking place on 14 March. While India has shared the crossing point for the corridor, Pakistan has suggested an alternate crossing point. India has issued a notification for building the highway and an integrated check post for the corridor on the Indian side. Dera Baba Nanak Land Check Post in Gurdaspur district in Punjab is the authorised Immigration checkpost for entry into/exit from India for the Kartarpur corridor.

India and Pakistan had in November 2018 approved the building of Kartarpur Corridor for pilgrims to visit the Holy Gurudwara, where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak lived for 18 years. This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

While Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria termed the Kartarpur corridor as a "corridor of faith" that will build trust between the two countries, Pakistan High Commissioner to New Delhi Sohail Mahmood has said Kartarpur Initiative can be instrumental in "facilitating and fortifying" people-to-people bonds.