INS Karanj

INS Karanj, third Scorpene-Class Submarine, commissioned into Indian Navy

INS Karanj, India's third Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Scorpene-class submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat.  

INS Karanj, third Scorpene-Class Submarine, commissioned into Indian Navy

MUMBAI:  INS Karanj, India’s third Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Scorpene-class submarine was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai in presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat.

Speaking on the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said, "Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization & self-reliance in defence over past 7 decades. At present, out of 42 ships & submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards.'' 

"The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenization is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy's growth story & future trajectory,'' the Navy Chief said.

Two submarines of this class, INS Kalvari and INS Khanderi, have already been commissioned into the Navy. A fourth of the class, INS Vela, has been undergoing trials at sea. 

The fifth, INS Vagir, was launched in November 2020. The sixth boat of the class, named ‘Vagsheer’, is currently under construction. These submarines, which are one of the quietest conventional submarines currently in service around the world, have been designed by France’s Naval Group and built in India by Mazagon Dock Limited under Project 75.

Scorpene-class submarines will be fitted with indigenous air-independent propulsion systems when they go for refit in a few years, according to the defence sources.

All these six Kalvari-class submarines have the same capabilities but they can be deployed in different roles which include guarding strategic points in the sea, laying mines, gathering intelligence, dropping marine commandos and engaging with enemy ships when required.

Kalvari-class submarines are being constructed by public sector shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL). As per the contract with a French company, they would teach MDL and transfer the technology to India so it can make these ships indigenously.

Tags:
INS KaranjScorpene-class submarineIndian NavyAdmiral Karambir Singh
