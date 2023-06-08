Instagram Users May Now Easily Obtain A 'Blue Tick' Thanks To Meta Verified, Which Is Now Available In India - Check Eligibility

Blue Checkmark For Indian Users: Indian users can now subscribe to Meta Verified, the company's subscription service, which grants you a verified blue checkmark and a number of other advantages, such as increased account protection, for a monthly cost. In place of using 'notability' as a criterion, Meta Verified, which is available for iOS and Android users for a cost of Rs 699, would authenticate accounts using a government ID proof. The business also has plans to soon charge web users a fee of Rs 599.

Of course, the coveted "blue tick," which has now become aspirational, is the main reason people to subscribe. Meta claims that users would now benefit from "more protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences."

Contrary to Twitter, which erased all "legacy" checkmarks and demanded users pay for Twitter Blue at Rs 900 per month if they wanted a checkmark, the currently verified people in the nation—who became verified for being "notable"—will get to keep their checkmarks for free. In addition, Meta charges users Rs 300 less for the checkmarks than Twitter, which may be more tempting to most Indian users.

The company has stated that Hindi users will also receive support in the "coming months," even though it is presently only available for English users. "We want to create a subscription service that benefits creators, companies, and our community as a whole. We are updating the definition of verified accounts on our apps as part of this ambition, the company added.

However, users need to follow these criteria of Eligibility, requirements, and other things to get verified. First, users must be at least 18 years old and possess a government-issued ID card, such as an Aadhar Card or a driver's licence, in order to be eligible to sign up for the Meta Verified service.

When applying for a Facebook or Instagram account, "applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they're applying for," the firm noted. At present time, businesses cannot become verified; only people may.