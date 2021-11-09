Internet famous tutor 'Khan Sir' hails Delhi govt model, watch video here

New Delhi: Internet's famous teacher Khan Sir (Gaurav Dev) praised Delhi Chief Minister's Delhi Model in his much talked about class.

Khan Sir also known as Gaurav Dev is an internet sensation among students preparing for competitive exams. His clarity of concepts and style of teaching is much praised by his students.

Recently in his 'masterclass' he explained and praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi Model of Governance.

Kejriwal's Delhi Model : Now certified by none other than Khan Sir himself pic.twitter.com/Goc30A4ppT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 9, 2021

In the video, He says 'Arvind Kejriwal has done tremendous work in Delhi. He is giving 200 units electricity-free in Delhi. You can run fans tv as much as you want, your bill won't cross 200 units."

He goes on to praise the work done by Kejriwal Government in Delhi in education and the transformation of Delhi government schools.

He said "He didn't change even a single government school teacher. Rather sent the teaching staff to Europe on government funds for specialised training. He motivated the teachers. The quality of government school education is better than private schools. Today, children from well to do families in Delhi are sending their children to Delhi Government schools instead of private schools"

Recently, 1.6 lakh students switched from private schools to Delhi Government schools. Better results, infrastructure and good quality of education has promoted several parents to opt for Delhi Government schools.