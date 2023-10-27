New Delhi: Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Indian fugitive Yogesh Kadian, who is facing charges including criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, and unlawful possession and use of prohibited firearms and ammunition. Kadian, a 19-year-old originally from Haryana, is currently affiliated with the Bambiha gang in the United States, having reportedly entered the country using a fraudulent passport two years ago.

Who Is Yogesh Kadian? All About Fugitive Gangster

According to the information shared on the official website of Interpol, Yogesh Kadian hails from Beri town of Jhajjar district in Haryana and was born on July 12, 2004. Sharing the identification marks and physical description of the fugitive, the international organization stated that Khadin has a mole on his left hand and has black eyes and hair.

Kadia is believed to have strong connections with the infamous 20-year-old gangster Himanshu Bhau from Haryana, who has also gone to the United States to hide. 19-year-old Kadian is facing grave criminal charges including involvement in criminal plots, attempted murder, actions carried out by multiple individuals with a common purpose, and the possession and use of illegal weapons and ammunition.