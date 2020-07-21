हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chabahar port

Iran denies dropping India from Chabahar rail project, blames 'vested interests' for such reports

Iran on Monday denied that it has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, saying that "vested interests" were behind such reports.The Indian embassy in Iran stated that Ambassador Gaddam Dharmendra was invited by Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister Roads and Head of Iran Railways, to review the ongoing cooperation on Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

Iran denies dropping India from Chabahar rail project, blames &#039;vested interests&#039; for such reports

Iran on Monday denied that it has dropped India from the Chabahar rail project, saying that "vested interests" were behind such reports.The Indian embassy in Iran stated that Ambassador Gaddam Dharmendra was invited by Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister Roads and Head of Iran Railways, to review the ongoing cooperation on Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

Rasouli stated that "vested interests were behind recent reports that Iran excluded India from Chabahar-Zahedan railway project", the embassy said.

"Ambassador Gaddam Dharmendra was today invited by Saeed Rasouli Deputy Minister Roads and Head of Iran Railways to review ongoing cooperation on Chabahar-Zahedan railway. Rasouli stated that vested interests were behind recent reports that Iran excluded India from Chabahar-Zahedan railway," Indian embassy in Iran said in a tweet.

Last week, a report had surfaced claiming that the Hassan Rouhani-led government in Iran decided to exclude India from the construction project of Zahedan. India had signed an agreement with Iran to construct a rail line from Chabahar port to Zahedan, along the border with Afghanistan.

Tags:
Chabahar portIndiaIran
Next
Story

20-feet long phython rescued after he swallows 3 ducks of villager in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

  • 11,55,191Confirmed
  • 28,084Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M59S

Hearing resumes in High Court against rebel MLAs in Rajasthan