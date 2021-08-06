'Irrigation projects should be completed,' says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during Marathwada tour

Aurangabad: Irrigation schemes that have got delayed due to disputes over compensation should be completed and he would take up the issue with the concerned minister, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said at Hingoli on Friday (August 6).

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is on a three-day tour of the Marathwada region, was speaking to reporters after meeting officials and reviewing irrigation projects in the Hingoli district. His tour, which began on Thursday, and scheduled meetings with local officials have come under criticism with the ruling alliance partner NCP accusing him of encroaching on the state government's authority.

The Governor enquired about the progress of Human Development, tribal welfare and forest right, Covid control and vaccination, agriculture, irrigation and other relevant issues. pic.twitter.com/sH2NqYRh17 — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) August 6, 2021

"The Constitution has made me the head of development boards. I learnt about irrigation and drinking water schemes from concerned officials. This will be helpful while interacting with the Central and state governments on these issues," Koshyari told reporters. Only 25 per cent of land in the Hingoli district is irrigated, he said, adding that he would tell the state government that incomplete irrigation projects which are delayed due to compensation issues must be completed.

"The government is paying four times the cost for acquired land (as compensation). Even if people do not agree to give up their land, it should be acquired," the governor said.

"I will have a word with irrigation minister Jayant Patil. We will sit together and work on it," he added.

The governor's official Twitter handle said that he sought information from local officials about "human development, tribal welfare and forest rights, Covid control and vaccination, irrigation and other relevant issues".

He also visited Narsi Namdev, the birthplace of the 13th-century Bhakti poet-saint Namdev, in the district.