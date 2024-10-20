Islam-Related Social Media Post Sparks Mass Protests In Muzaffarnagar; Over 500 Booked

Muzaffarnagar: Over 500 persons were booked after protests erupted in Budhana town here over rumours that a youth arrested for allegedly making an "objectionable" social media post against Islam had been released by police, officials said on Sunday, adding that security has been tightened in the town.

The protestors were booked for allegedly raising "objectionable slogans", spreading rumours and pelting stones at the shop of Nikhil Tyagi, they said.

Tyagi was was arrested Saturday night over his alleged "objectionable comments" while protesters blocked the Kandhla road in Budhana when they heard that he released by the police, officials said.

Hundreds of people who had gathered for the protest were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and prohibitory orders in Muzaffarnagar district that has been enforced in view of the by-elections in Meerapur assembly constituency.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters on Sunday that police have registered two cases against 500-700 protesters. Police has also lodged a case against Tyagi, he said.

The protesters blocked the road and raised "objectionable slogans, spread rumours and pelted stones" at Tyagi's shop.

Police conducted a flag march in Budhana and tightened security in the area. Additional police forces have been deployed in the town as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday that police have registered a case against Tyagi and arrested him on the complaint lodged by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind city president Mufti Nazeer Ahmed.

Bansal said some people, angered by rumours of his release, held protests.

Later, they were told that the youth was in police custody and the protesters dispersed.

Senior police and administrative officials have appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony in the town.