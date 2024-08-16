New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that the countdown for the launch of an Earth observation satellite, carried by the third and final development flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 commenced.

The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission comes after the successful second test flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2-EOS-07) in February 2023.

This mission is the third for the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency in 2024, following the successful PSLV-C58/XpoSat launch in January and GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS missions in February.

"SSLV-D3-EOS-08 Mission -- Six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 02.47 hrs IST," ISRO said, PTI reported.

The smallest SSLV rocket, standing approximately 34 meters tall, was initially scheduled for launch on August 15 at 9:17 am. It has since been rescheduled to August 16 at 9:19 am, from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The smallest SSLV rocket, standing approximately 34 metres tall, was initially scheduled for launch on August 15 at 9:17 am but has now been rescheduled to August 16, at 9.19 am from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.