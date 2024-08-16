Advertisement
Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that the countdown for the launch of an Earth observation satellite, carried by the third and final development flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 commenced.

The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission comes after the successful second test flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2-EOS-07) in February 2023.

This mission is the third for the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency in 2024, following the successful PSLV-C58/XpoSat launch in January and GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS missions in February.

"SSLV-D3-EOS-08 Mission -- Six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 02.47 hrs IST," ISRO said, PTI reported.

The smallest SSLV rocket, standing approximately 34 meters tall, was initially scheduled for launch on August 15 at 9:17 am. It has since been rescheduled to August 16 at 9:19 am, from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

