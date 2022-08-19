New Delhi: Expressing displeasure against the BJP government at the Centre over the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the ruling party won’t succeed in stopping his party from increasing its influence in other states and declared that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be "Kejriwal versus Modi".

"The developments prove that the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 will be AAP versus BJP, it will be Modi versus Kejriwal. We will fight. I am saying it again that you cannot stop Kejriwal, or our education or health model. You may arrest our health minister or education minister, but no work of Delhi will be stopped," the AAP leader said while addressing a press conference.

भाजपा की बौखलाहट ने देश को ये संदेश दिया है कि 2024 का चुनाव AAP v/s BJP होगा।



आज की घटना और मोदी जी की बौखलाहट से ये साबित हो गया है कि 2024 का चुनाव Modi v/s Kejriwal होगा। : @SanjayAzadSln#ModiFearsKejriwal pic.twitter.com/utQu8935Zf — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) August 19, 2022

"If you want to target Kejriwal and AAP, you are free to do it. But the entire country is watching. The mission of making India number 1 in the world will not stop with these actions.," Singh added.

The AAP leader also hit out at the BJP for calling the news published in an American newspaper praising the Delhi education model with Sisodia`s picture on the front page a "paid news" and said that it was the same newspaper which had published the "mismanagement" of the Modi government during the COVID wave.

"Some uneducated section of people have spread the news since morning that it was a paid news in the newspaper of USA. It is the same newspaper which had covered the news of COVID mismanagement by the Centre which led to the death of lakhs of people. You could also have got the paid news in the newspaper. You don`t have a dearth of money. They do not want to see good work of Kejriwal," Singh said.

"You waived the loans worth Rs 10 lakh crores and taxes worth Rs 5 lakh crores. Tell us how much you accepted the bribe to write off the loans worth Rs 10 lakh crores," Singh added.

Meanwhile, BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Friday said that the leaders of AAP have become furious ever since the Central Bureau of Investigation raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the morning.

"Ever since the new excise policy came into force, Sisodia along with Kejriwal kept making money by colluding with the liquor mafia. And when the CBI started the investigation, they started talking about numerous things on the fear of being exposed," Gupta said.

CBI raids multiple locations

According to a CBI official, searches were conducted in seven States and a Union Territory, including the premises of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna under whose tenure, the revamped Excise Policy was approved. Sisodia had in a tweet this morning said that CBI officials had arrived at his residence and had begun searches. "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children.

Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1," the deputy chief minister tweeted. Earlier today, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too."

The Delhi CM stated that CBI has raided Sisodia`s residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Sisodia appeared on the front page of America`s biggest newspaper- the New York Times. On July 30, Sisodia announced a rollback of the Excise Policy stating that only government outlets would sell liquor in Delhi from August 1.