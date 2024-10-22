Jabalpur Blast: Over A Dozen Workers Injured, One Missing In Ordnance Factory Explosion

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, around a dozen workers were injured while one person was missing after an explosion in the Ordnance Factory. The powerful blast happened around 9.45 am in the section where explosive material was being filled in bombs in a refilling section of the factory. According to the Ordnance Factory officials, two persons are in a serious condition and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Another worker is missing and is believed to be trapped beneath the debris in the section where the explosion occurred. The blast was so powerful that it could be heard several kilometres away. Over a dozen workers were injured, and efforts are underway to locate the missing worker who is possibly under the rubble, according to the official.

An investigation has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the blast, which will be revealed once the inquiry is complete, he added. The factory’s fire brigade and security personnel have initiated a relief and rescue operation.

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production units under the Department of Defence Production. (With PTI inputs)