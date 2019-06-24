Jagan Mohan Reddy orders demolition of key government building built by Chandrababu Naidu

Vijaywada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, in a surprise development, ordered demolition of 'Praja Vedika' - a government building which was temporarily built by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the banks of Krishna River to conduct official meetings.

Ironically, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a collectors' conference in this very building on the same day as when he ordered for its demolition. While reviewing official matters, Jagan Mohan Reddy, announced in the meeting, "The very building and premises where we are holding this meeting is illegal and was built flouting all rules and norms."

Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the demolition of the building would take place within the next couple of days. He also disclosed that this is the last official meeting in this building.

Since Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister, he has been busy reversing a number of decisions taken by his predecessor. He also shot down a request made by Chandrababu Naidu to retain the official residence, saying it was also built by violating norms.