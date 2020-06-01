हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaish

Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam; six terrorist associates arrested

According to the police, the terrorist associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in drug trade, supply of weapons and assisted financially to active militants of JeM. 

Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam; six terrorist associates arrested
PTI photo

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (June 1) busted narco-terror module and arrested six terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Budgam. 

Acting on a credible input, a joint team of police, army and CRPF apprehended them from Chadoora area of Budgam. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a hand grenade, one kilogram of narco heroine.

The associates were identified as Mudassir Fayaz resident of Kralpora, Shabir Ganaie resident of Wathoora, Sageer Ahmad Poswal resident of Kupwara, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker both residents of Shopian and a minor from Chadoora area of Budgam.

According to the police, the terrorist associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in the drug trade, supply of weapons and assisted financially to active militants of JeM. 

Police said a case under relevant section of law has been registered and further investigation in the matter is in progress.

JaishJaish-e-MohammadJammu and KashmirTerroristsIndian Army
