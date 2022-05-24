Kashmir: Police on Tuesday (May 24) claimed to have busted a terror module by arresting eight terrorist associates of JeM in Awantipora area of South Kashmir. Police said that based on specific input, several suspects were arrested, and further leads were developed that lead Police and security forces to bust a terror module of outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad operating in Awantipora. The police spokesman identified them as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar all residents of Waged, Fayaz Ahmad Rather resident of Pastuna, Shabir Ahmad Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Mohd Latief Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir resident of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat resident of Pastuna.

Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from their possession. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terror associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to 2 active terrorists of outfit JeM namely Asif Sheikh resident of Monghama and Ajaz Bhat resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral.

In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 75/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress, reads the statement.



