हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaish-e- Mohammed

Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted in Kashmir's Awantipora, 8 terror associates arrested

Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from the possessions of terror associates.

Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted in Kashmir&#039;s Awantipora, 8 terror associates arrested
Image credit: ANI

Kashmir: Police on Tuesday (May 24) claimed to have busted a terror module by arresting eight terrorist associates of JeM in Awantipora area of South Kashmir. Police said that based on specific input, several suspects were arrested, and further leads were developed that lead Police and security forces to bust a terror module of outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad operating in Awantipora. The police spokesman identified them as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar all residents of Waged, Fayaz Ahmad Rather resident of Pastuna, Shabir Ahmad Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Mohd Latief Rather resident of Syedabad Pastuna, Sheeraz Ahmad Mir resident of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat resident of Pastuna.

Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from their possession. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terror associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to 2 active terrorists of outfit JeM namely Asif Sheikh resident of Monghama and Ajaz Bhat resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral. 

In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 75/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation is in progress, reads the statement.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jaish-e- MohammedJammu and KashmirTerrorist
Next
Story

Terrorists shoot dead policeman, injure his 7-year-old daughter in targeted killing

Must Watch

PT34M45S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Inflation has risen to Akbar - Owaisi's dig