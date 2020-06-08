Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) terrorist Sk Rezaul arrested in West Bengal

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) operative Sk Rezaul alias Kajal was arrested by Kolkata Police STF on Monday (June 8). He used to oversee fund collection in India on behalf of India JMB chief Salauddin Salehin. He has been arrested from Birbhum district of Bengal. Earlier JMB operative Abdul Karim was arrested and he named him in the interrogation.

Abdul Karim alias Boro Abdul Karim, considered second top most leader in JMB in India after the organisation’s chief Salauddin Salehin, was arrested by officials of STF along with local police from Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Karim, an Indian, was the main leader of the Dhulian module, involved in the Bodh Gaya blast. While he actively provided logistics support and shelter to top leaders like Salauddin, sources in the agency reveal he was also part of the recruitment drives for JMB.

In a surprise raid launched in 2018 by Kolkata Police, he had managed to escape. However, police succeeded in seizing a huge cache of explosives and jehadi documents from his hideout during the raid. Since then, police had been on a lookout for him.