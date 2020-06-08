हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh)

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) terrorist Sk Rezaul arrested in West Bengal

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) terrorist Sk Rezaul alias Kajal was arrested by Kolkata Police STF on Monday (June 8). He used to oversee fund collection in India on behalf of India JMB chief Salauddin Salehin.

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) terrorist Sk Rezaul arrested in West Bengal

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) operative Sk Rezaul alias Kajal was arrested by Kolkata Police STF on Monday (June 8). He used to oversee fund collection in India on behalf of India JMB chief Salauddin Salehin. He has been arrested from Birbhum district of Bengal. Earlier JMB operative Abdul Karim was arrested and he named him in the interrogation.

Abdul Karim alias Boro Abdul Karim, considered second top most leader in JMB in India after the organisation’s chief Salauddin Salehin, was arrested by officials of STF along with local police from Murshidabad district of West Bengal. 

Karim, an Indian, was the main leader of the Dhulian module, involved in the Bodh Gaya blast. While he actively provided logistics support and shelter to top leaders like Salauddin, sources in the agency reveal he was also part of the recruitment drives for JMB. 

In a surprise raid launched in 2018 by Kolkata Police, he had managed to escape. However, police succeeded in seizing a huge cache of explosives and jehadi documents from his hideout during the raid. Since then, police had been on a lookout for him. 

Tags:
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh)JMB Sk Rezaul arrestedJMB Rezaul arrested West Bengal
Next
Story

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to get tested for COVID-19 after developing fever, sore throat
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M25S

#IndiaKaDNA: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari says 'We all are in this together and future will be tough for us'