Jammu and Kashmir: Bullet-riddled body of sub inspector found in Pampore area of Pulwama

“Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

New Delhi: A body of a Police Sub Inspector was found under mysterious circumstances in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (June 18, 2022). According to news agency ANI, the bullet-riddled body was found in the Pampore area of South Kashmir. The deceased has been identified as Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir. He was posted in 23 IRP Battalion. As per the officials, the attack on the Police Sub Inspector took place at Samboora in the Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. 

“Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by #terrorists using a pistol,” Kashmir Police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

