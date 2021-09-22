Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks six employees including 2 cops for terror links

New Delhi: The designated committee in J&K UT for scrutinizing and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India recommended the dismissal of 6 employees from the Government service for having terror links and working as overground workers (OGW).

Name of the employees sacked by the government

1. Ab. Hamid Wani R/o Bijbehara, Anant Nag ( Teacher)

He was district commander of terrorist outfit Allah Tigers, before being in Government service. Reported to have secured the employment without any selection process, by leveraging Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) influence.

As per government sources, Hamid was a key speaker and organizer in the 2016 Chalo Programmes following the terrorist Burhan Wani encounter. He has been involved in propagates secessionist ideology.

2. Jaffer Hussain Butt R/o Kishtwar (Constable)

He was arrested by the Police and chargesheeted by NIA in case FIR No. 31/2019 u/s 392 RPC, 7/25 & 30 of Arms Act and section 16, 18, 20, 23 of UA(P) Act 1967 P/S Kishtwar.

Presently on bail since 30.09.2019. The investigation has revealed that he provided his Alto Car to HM terrorists and facilitated their safe movement. The chargesheet by NIA explains the involvement of the subject.

3. Mohd. Rafi Butt R/o Kishtwar, (Junior Assistant) Road & Building Department

He provided logistic support to the HM terrorists in Kishtwar and provided them with a safe environment to execute terror plans. He figures in the FIR registered by NIA was arrested and is presently on bail.

4. Liyaqat Ali Kakroo R/o Baramulla (Teacher)

Appointed in 1983. He was arrested in 2001 which revealed that he was a locally trained terrorist. An explosive substance was recovered from his possession.

Figured in FIR No. 235/2001. A huge cache of arms was recovered from his possession in 2002 and another FIR was registered. Detained under PSA also for 02 years in 2002.

Acquitted by Court in both cases. In 2021 again, 2 grenades were recovered from his possession. FIR has been registered.

5. Tariq Mehmood Kohli R/o Poonch (Range Officer) Forest Department

Involved in smuggling of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives including hard drugs and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Pakistan. Has remained in touch with active militants.He is an OGW in the records of Police. He was arrested in case FIR No. 26/2010 U/S 2/3 E&IMCO, 120-B, 121, 122 RPC of P/S Poonch.

6. Showkat Ahmad Khan R/o Budgam (Constable)

As per government sources he has been involved in looting weapons from the house of a Member Legislative Council, with whom he had remained posted as a PSO.

Figures in case FIR No. 73/2018 u/s 392, 120-B RPC, 7/25 I. An Act, 30 Police Act, 03 PEPO Act was registered at Police Station Rajbagh. Was detained under the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978 on 08.08.2019.

